Clydach murders: 'Nothing to undermine' David Morris conviction so far
- Published
No information has been provided by two potential new witnesses to undermine the conviction of a man for murdering a family more than 20 years ago, prosecutors have said.
Mandy Power, her daughters Katie and Emily and her mother Doris Dawson, were bludgeoned to death at their home in Clydach, near Swansea in June 1999.
David Morris is serving a 32-year sentence for the murders.
South Wales Police announced a review of elements of the case in January.
The work has included following up potential new witnesses identified in a programme by BBC Wales Investigates.
One said he had never spoken to police and the other said he contacted police to report what he had seen but nobody ever called him back.
Detectives have now spoken to both, and the CPS said no information has been provided that undermines Morris' conviction.
The probe, which is being overseen by Devon and Cornwall Police, is now moving on to look at forensic issues also challenged in the documentary, after Morris' legal representatives asked for various items of evidence to be released for further investigation.
"While this work continues, our thoughts remain with the families and those affected by this case and acknowledge the significant impact it has on them," South Wales Police said.
What happened in Clydach in 1999?
David Morris's trial heard he had a sexual relationship with Ms Power and was fuelled by drink and drugs when he went on a killing spree in June 1999.
Mrs Dawson, who was 80, was killed as she lay helpless in her bed, and the killer lay in wait for the others to return home.
Ms Power and her daughters were battered repeatedly with a fibreglass pole, which the children used to play with, and Ms Power's body was sexually assaulted.
The killer lit fires around the house in an attempt to hide the crimes. Firefighters found the bodies of Ms Power and the girls laid out on the landing when they came to tackle the blaze.
Morris has always maintained his innocence, but a bid to take his case to the Court of Appeal was rejected as recently as 2018 by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.