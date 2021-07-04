Covid: Parents' relief as hospital visit rules change
- Published
Hospital patients in Wales may be able to have more visitors as new visiting guidelines come into force on Monday.
The new guidelines will give health boards the option to use lateral flow tests or point-of-care testing to allow hospital visiting, including in maternity units.
Some expectant parents have criticised the Welsh government's handling of maternity visiting during the pandemic.
It said rules were to protect safety of patients and staff.
It is still down to individual health boards how they choose to implement Covid rules.
One couple who know all too well the impact strict Covid rules can have are Michael Taylor and his girlfriend Jade Lamb.
Their 14-month-old son Jesse was born prematurely at the beginning of the pandemic and has been in and out of hospital for lung support since.
On 28 July, Jesse had an asthma attack and his father said they realised "pretty quickly" he needed to be in hospital.
When they arrived at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, they were told only one parent could go in, as had been the case on every visit since Jesse was born.
Mr Taylor, 32, from Upper Boat, near Pontypridd, said while he understood that "things were unknown" about Covid initially, now it felt "insulting" as large events are now able to take place in Wales.
The father-of-two said the changes were welcome but they should have been brought in much sooner.
He said that a lot of people had missed out on vital time with their loved ones and many had been unable to support their partners.
"I just feel for parents whose children have been in hospital for long periods of time," he said.
"I have had people contact me to say their newborn has been in hospital for 11 weeks and the couple only get half an hour together with them.
'A birth partner is not a visitor'
Sarah Rees, the Welsh representative of campaign group But Not Maternity, questioned why pubs had fewer restrictions than labour wards.
"You can go to the pub with five of your friends but you can't care for your sick baby in hospital with your partner," she said.
"I totally agree that obviously everyone's safety is at the heart but the crucial point for me is that a birth partner is not a visitor - they are a core part of that process.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We know this has been a difficult time for expectant mothers and their families and we also know how important it is that they have their partner's support.
"Maternity services keep their visiting guidance under review to enable partners to support women at all stages of pregnancy and birth.
"The safety and well-being of mothers and babies, as well as the staff who support them, is at the heart of their visiting guidance."