Cardiff rescue: Dog freed after getting head stuck in gate
A dog had to be freed by firefighters after getting his head stuck in a gate.
Fire crews were called to the Whitchurch area of Cardiff after golden retriever Sam got caught between two poles at about 17:00 BST on Friday.
Firefighters freed the nine-year-old using a crowbar.
His owner Alun Boore said Sam but wasn't injured but he was "subdued" afterwards, adding: "I'm not sure if he's just embarrassed."
Mr Boore said his wife was cutting the hedge in front of their house, where Sam usually sits and watches the world go by, when the dog got trapped.
"He must have sensed something on the other side of the gate that he insisted he had to get to, so he stuck his head between the gate poles."
Sam was stuck for about 30 minutes until a fire and rescue crew arrived with specialist tools to help him free.
South Wales Fire and Rescue tweeted to say Sam had endured a "ruff day" but thanked those involved who made his "ulti-mutt rescue paws-ible".