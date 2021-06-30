Murder arrest after man found hurt in Porthcawl car park dies
- Published
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man last Friday.
Carl Chinnock, 50, was admitted to the Princess of Wales hospital, Bridgend, two days before he died.
He had been found with a serious head injury in Salt Lake Car Park, Porthcawl, just before midnight on 23 June.
A post-mortem examination indicated that Mr Chinnock had been assaulted.
A local man was arrested on Wednesday and is in custody.
Det Ch Insp Mark Lewis, of South Wales Police, said Mr Chinnock's family were being supported by officers.
He said: "We believe Carl died as a result of an assault and have arrested a man in connection with his death.
"Our investigation is very much ongoing, and I am appealing to anybody who may have information, who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to make contact - we do know that Carl entered the car park from the Coney Beach side.
"From our inquiries we also know there were people in the vicinity of the car park just before and just after midnight on that Wednesday."