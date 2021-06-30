Biker died riding through red light at 'twice speed limit'
- Published
A biker was killed next to his son when the pair rode through a red light at twice the speed limit, an inquest heard.
Mike Parsons, 61, had been taking a country ride with son Joe, 26, as pillion-passenger when their Triumph motorcycle struck a car.
A member of the Valley Commandos biking club, he had ridden daily since age 16.
The incident happened when he was overtaking cars near Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 6 May, last year.
He was travelling at about 60mph (97km/h) in a 30mph zone in Trebanog, the inquest in Pontypridd heard.
Motorist Brad Boyle was driving his blue Dacia Sandero when he turned at a green light and heard a "very loud bang".
The inquest heard it was a sunny, dry day as Mr Boyle made his way to work.
He said: "As I turned right I was checking the road for any vehicles when all of a sudden there was a loud bang. Like a really loud bang."
A collision report found Mr Boyle would have had less than a second to react before the accident.
The inquest heard other drivers spotted Mr Parsons, of Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, driving "at speed" while cars were slowing down for the red light.
Son Joe slid across the road in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Parsons' medical cause of death was multiple injuries.
Coroner David Regan recorded a conclusion of death as a result of a road traffic collision.
After his death, Mr Parsons' family said motorcycling was "his passion and his life".
"He was a devoted husband to Clare, loving father to Joe and Jed, grandfather to Tahlia, brother, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law and loved by all that knew him.
"Mike will be sorely missed by his family and friends and throughout his wide range of friends in the biking community. He was a proud member of the Valley Commandos motorcycle club Wales Abertaff.
"Mike you were a true gentleman, forever in our hearts and never forgotten, until we meet again.
"Ride free."