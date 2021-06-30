Covid: Porthmadog shop says staff spat and sworn at over rules
By Liam Evans
BBC News
- Published
A bookshop owner has described how customers have sworn and spat at staff trying to enforce Covid safety rules.
People in Wales must wear a mask in shops and keep to social distancing rules unless exempt on medical grounds.
"The lack of respect is shocking," said Sian Ellen Cowper of Browsers in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, where customers are now only allowed in on invitation.
A small business group said it was disappointed and had been contacted by others with similar examples.
Ms Cowper said the past few months had been among the most challenging in the shop's 40-year history.
"We felt we were opening into an environment where the public knew what was expected of them," she said.
"What we've encountered has been very different.
"We have been faced with shoppers, 80% of whom have to be asked to put a mask on or sanitise their hands.
"We've given up trying to police social distancing because of the additional abuse we've been receiving."
The shop now has a rope across the door before customers are welcomed in by invitation.
"It's been quite shocking," said Ms Cowper.
"A few people say they genuinely forgot and that is fine - we all forget - but a high percentage are abusive.
"There is no excuse for someone to swear at a member of staff.
"We were spat at on one occasion."
Paula Lesley, who owns Toy-Bocs-Tegannau toy shop a few doors down on Porthmadog High Street, said she had also come across similar behaviour with some shoppers not wanting to queue or sanitise their hands.
"Mostly it's been very good, but you do get the exception of some who don't want to queue outside," she said.
"If they don't stick to the rules then, unfortunately, they're not allowed in."
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said a number of people had contacted them with similar worries.
"It's extremely disappointing that staff and business owners have been subjected to this," said Ben Francis, its policy chairman in Wales.
"FSB Wales have urged people to support local businesses where possible but this sort of abuse behaviour should never be a result of that support."
The Welsh government said everyone had a responsibility to follow Covid regulations to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep people safe.