Bristol Channel: Porthcawl swimmer sets sights on Speedo record
- Published
A Porthcawl man is aiming to become the first person to swim all four routes across the Bristol Channel in a pair of Speedos.
As well as his trusty trunks, Tom Chapman can only wear a pair of goggles and a hat to qualify for the record.
Tom aims to complete the challenge in memory of his late father-in-law Philip Ford before his 40th birthday in September.
He said: "Whatever happens, its going to be fun."
Tom said he will need the "stars to align" to complete the challenge because he is relying on "the weather, tides and for my shoulders to hold up".
You may also be interested in:
In total the four routes will require Tom to swim 62 miles in the Bristol Channel's often choppy waters.
He completed the first leg of the challenge - the nine miles from Penarth to Weston-super-Mare - earlier this month.
The 39-year-old, who moved to Wales 12 years ago with his long-term partner Skye, is due to take on the next route - the 12 miles between Penarth and Clevedon on Monday, 5 July.
This will be followed by the 16-mile swim separating Porthcawl from Glenthorne at the end of July.
The mechanical engineer then hopes to finish his challenge by conquering all 25 miles of the Swansea to Ilfracombe route on 31 August.
All of the routes have been swum before but if he achieves his ambition, Tom will become the first person to have completed all four.
To qualify for the challenge he cannot have any support and must enter and leave the water under his own steam.
In memory of his father-in-law
He said: "I'm doing this to raise money for the [Douglas Macmillan] Hospice which cared for my father-in-law in the months before he passed away.
"He was diagnosed with asbestos-related lung cancer and died earlier this year.
"The money raised will go to the hospice that looked after him and also supported Skye after he died."