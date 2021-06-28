Covid: About 1,100 pupils isolating in Flintshire
About 1,100 school pupils are isolating in Flintshire, the council has said.
Chief officer for education and youth service Claire Homard said since 21 June the county had seen 60 new Covid-19 cases across 24 schools.
There are no current plans to close any schools in response, she said.
Flintshire currently has the highest Covid case rate in Wales, with 142.9 people per 100,000 population testing positive for the virus for the seven-day period leading up to 23 June.
Wales' overall case rate is 53.1.
On Monday, Public Health Wales reported 670 new positive cases, 223 of which were in Flintshire.
Ms Homard said: "Whilst we are all frustrated by the rise in cases and the disruption this is causing, everyone's priority is to keep learners safe and ensure that they continue to access quality learning and teaching in the short time left now until the end of the academic year."