Weather: Wales flooding and travel delays expected
- Published
A Met Office warning of heavy rain has been extended in to Monday morning.
Forecasters warned it could lead to flooding and travel delays across parts of south Wales.
The yellow "be aware" warning was initially in place from Sunday afternoon to 07:00 BST on Monday but has been extended to 10:00.
About 20-40 mm of rainfall was predicted, but a few areas could see 60-80 mm.
Forecasters warned motorists to take care, as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and potential road closures.
"Where flooding occurs, there may be delays or cancellations to train and bus services," the Met Office said.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater."
Counties affected will be: Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.