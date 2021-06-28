Covid: Lockdown-hit business eviction ban extended
Businesses affected by lockdown will be protected from eviction until the end of September, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
A ban on evictions for the non-payment of rent was due to be lifted on 30 June, but this will now be extended until 30 September.
It is hoped the move will help sectors such as retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism.
These were the areas badly hit by long closures during Wales' lockdowns.
Despite a £2.5bn rescue package from the Welsh government, as well as UK government initiatives such as the furlough scheme, many businesses have struggled to cover their costs.
Now restrictions are easing, the extension is designed to give stricken businesses "breathing space" to recover their finances, in addition to 100% rates relief scheme for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses for the full 12 months of this financial year.
Mr Gething said: "The coronavirus pandemic has been a harrowing experience for us all, not least for businesses and their employees across Wales.
"We've pulled every lever possible to support them during this incredibly challenging time."
He added the measures would "kick-start a strong Welsh recovery, post-pandemic".
Ben Francis, who oversees policy for business body FSB Wales, said: "This announcement will be a big relief for many anxious small business tenants who have been dealing with a huge amount of disruption over the last 15 months. Many will have had no opportunity to raise any revenue, as they have been unable to use their premises for a prolonged period.
"We're pleased to see the moratorium will provide further breathing room for small firms, however, clearly a longer-term solution needs to be brought forward."