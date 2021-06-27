Western Avenue: Cardiff A48 closed after three-vehicle crash
- Published
A major road in Cardiff has been closed in both directions after a serious three-vehicle crash.
South Wales Police said it was at the scene on the eastbound carriageway on A48 Western Avenue after receiving a call at about 13:10 BST.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area between Cardiff Road and Eastern Avenue.
Police said the road was expected to remain closed for some time and delays were expected.
Traffic queues have formed along the dual carriageway and Cardiff Road.
