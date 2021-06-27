Llyn Peninsula hit-and-run pedestrian 'seriously injured'
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run on the Llyn Peninsula.
The incident happened on an unclassified road between Sarn Meyllteyrn and Botwnnog in Gwynedd on Saturday at about 23:00 BST.
North Wales Police said the driver failed to stop and "offer any kind of assistance to the pedestrian who lay in the road in a serious condition"
Officers added that debris recovered at the scene is to be analysed to determine the vehicle involved.
"I would urge the driver to do the right thing and make contact with us," said PC Alaw Roberts of North Wales Police's Roads Policing Unit.
The force is appealing for witnesses or "anyone with any knowledge" of the crash as PC Roberts added: "It is very likely that the suspect's vehicle would be damaged following the collision."