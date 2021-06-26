Weather: Flooding and travel delays expected in 'persistent and heavy rain'
Heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel delays across south Wales this weekend, according to the Met Office.
A yellow 'be aware' warning for rain has been issued from 14:00 BST Sunday to 07:00 BST on Monday.
Forecasters have said around 20-40 mm of rainfall is predicted, but a few areas could see 60-80 mm, including 15-25mm within an hour.
Twelve of Wales' 22 counties are expected to see "persistent and sometimes heavy rain".
Forecasters warned motorists to take care, as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and potential road closures.
"Where flooding occurs, there may be delays or cancellations to train and bus services," said the Met Office, adding conditions could also turn "thundery".
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater."
Counties affected will be: Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.