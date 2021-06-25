Tomasz Waga death: Fifth man charged in connection with murder
- Published
A fifth man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Cardiff.
The body of Tomasz Waga was discovered in the street in Penylan, in January.
South Wales Police said a 33-year-old man from London had been charged with murder and would appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Four other men have already been charged in connection with Mr Waga's death and have been remanded in custody, awaiting trial.
Mr Waga, a Polish national, was found unconscious by a dog walker on Westville Road on 28 January.
He had been living in Essex and travelled to Cardiff on the day he died.
Three other men are still wanted on suspicion of Mr Waga's murder - Gledis Mehalla, 19, and Artan Pelluci, 29, both of whom were last known to be living in Cathays, Cardiff, and Elidon Elezi, 22, whose last known address was in East Finchley, London.
Police said a number of vehicles had been seized as part of the investigation but attention remained on the whereabouts of a silver or grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.
A £5,000 reward remains on offer from Crimestoppers for information about the whereabouts of the Mercedes that police believe could contain vital evidence.
It was seen in Cardiff on the day of the murder, but has not been seen since.
The force said a previous registered owner of the vehicle lived in the Fairwater area of Cardiff, but was in no way connected to the investigation.