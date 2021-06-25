National Action: Neo-Nazi group co-founder to stand trial
A co-founder of the British neo-Nazi group National Action will stand trial next year charged with remaining a member after the group was outlawed.
Alex Davies, 26, from Swansea, is alleged to have stayed in the organisation between December 2016 and September 2017.
National Action was created in 2013, but was banned as a terrorist organisation three years later.
Mr Davies appeared at the Old Bailey in London by video link on Friday morning.
He was released on bail and will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 29 October.
Mr Davies is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey on 19 April 2022.