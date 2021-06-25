Covid in Wales: More than half of population fully vaccinated Published 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption More than 1.5 million people have had both vaccine jabs in Wales

More than half of the Welsh population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to latest figures.

Wales is the first UK nation to reach this milestone, having also led the numbers for first doses over recent months.

In total 1,591,322 of people (50.5%) in Wales have now received both jabs, Public Health Wales (PHW) said.

In addition, 2,248,012 (71.3%) of people have had the first dose since the rollout began in December.

It comes as Wales' case rate continues to rise to 37.6 per 100,000 people and is at its highest level since March - as a further 336 cases were reported on Friday by PHW.

Mark Drakeford will announce the latest review of lockdown rules in Wales at a press conference later.

However, he is not expected to make significant changes with case rates across Wales now doubling every seven to ten days.

How does Wales compare with the rest of the UK?

The latest data shows that Wales remains ahead of the other UK nations in the total proportion of the population given a first and second jab.

Scotland had given first doses to 67.6% of its population and 48.2% had received a second.

Northern Ireland had given first doses to 60.7%, while 43.9% had been given both doses.

England had given 65% their first does and 47.7% their second.

image copyright Huw Fairclough image caption Another review of lockdown rules in Wales is due on Friday

What about the rest of the world?

The latest data published for the rest of the world is due to be released later on Friday.

For countries with populations of more than one million, Wales has been ahead of every nation in the world for first jabs since mid-May.

For second doses of the vaccine, Thursday's data shows Wales is in fifth place among nations with more than one million people, behind Israel (59.6%), Bahrain (54.7%), Mongolia (52.3%) and Chile (51%).

Lag in the figures

We have to bear in mind the vaccine figures published in Wales, unlike in England, are not "real-time".

It takes up to five days after a person receives a dose for the data to be published.

GPs are asked to input data into the NHS Wales-built system as soon as possible but it then has to be verified and quality-assured by PHW - to ensure people are not double-counted, for instance - before it is actually published.

So there is a built-in lag between what health bosses are seeing happening daily and when we see the figures.

One health official said they were under-reporting rather than leaving "any chance of over-reporting".