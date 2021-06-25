Sea rescue: 'I was scared drifting a mile-and-a-half out to sea'
By Sion Pennar
BBC News
- Published
A woman who drifted out to sea on her paddleboard is calling on people to "be prepared" when taking to the water.
Zoe Williams, 27, was on her board near the village of Trefor on the Llŷn Peninsula when she got into trouble earlier in June.
Having called the Coastguard, she was eventually rescued by the lifeboat team from Porthdinllaen.
Recalling the "scary" experience, she emphasised the importance of a buoyancy aid and a mobile phone nearby.
Ms Williams, from Pwllheli, said she had been enjoying a Sunday on the beach with her partner, Gareth, on 13 June.
As he returned their kayak to the car, she went out on her paddleboard. But suddenly, at about 20:40, she got into trouble.
"No matter how hard I paddled, the wind was against me and I was being blown out to sea," she said.
"I was blown out very quickly and had to make a decision on the spot - either I come off the paddleboard and swim to shore, or let it take me and phone for help.
"I felt so afraid - how quickly things turned, how quickly the weather turned. The sea was completely still when we set out."
Because she had her phone in a waterproof pouch, she called the coastguard, with whom she spoke while waiting for the lifeboat crew to arrive.
"In the meantime, I had drifted a mile-and-a-half, which was scary because I was being pulled out to sea," she said.
In 2020, RNLI crews were called out 88 times to help paddleboarders in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. About half of those had been swept out to sea - and 12 of the launches resulted in lives saved.
Mali Parry-Jones of RNLI Porthdinllaen said it was important for paddleboarders to have a device such as a mobile phone at hand, and to wear a buoyance aid such as a life jacket.
"Also ensure that you wear the leash around the ankle to ensure that you and the board aren't separated, because it's so important to stay on the board if you get into trouble," she added.
Ms Williams said she had nightmares after the incident, and was fearful of going back to sea with her paddleboard.
She is also worried by the sight of paddleboarders, including children, taking to the waves without having prepared.
"That's why I'm sharing my story, really - to raise awareness of the importance of preparing and taking a phone with you. Waterproof pouches are available free from the RNLI and for next to nothing online.
"Also, it's about the importance of buoyancy aids. I know they don't look great, and they aren't cool, but they're so important. They can save lives and I don't know what would have happened if I hadn't prepared and taken those things with me."