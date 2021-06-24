Covid: Case clusters and young people fuelling third wave
By Catherine Evans
BBC News
- Published
Wales' third Covid wave is being fuelled by clusters of cases, mostly affecting children and young people, according to a doctor in north Wales.
The Delta variant remains the most dominant, while Wales' weekly case rate has risen to 35.6 per 100,000 people.
Dr Dyfan Jones, a GP in Denbigh said it is "almost exclusively" affecting the young.
With most of the vulnerable and elderly vaccinated, the focus is now on whether hospitalisations will increase.
Flintshire has the highest Covid-19 rate per 100,000 of population with nearly 100 cases. Conwy and Denbighshire also have higher case rates compared with other parts of the country, at 88.7 and 72.1 respectively.
The areas with the lowest were Merthyr Tydfil (6.6%), Rhondda Cynon Taf (12%) and Blaenau Gwent (12.9).
We've been vaccinated, why is there a third wave?
"After a very quiet period over the last few months we've seen quite a dramatic increase in cases locally," said Dr Jones.
"It is interesting to note that it is almost exclusively within young children and young people.
"So it seems to be, thankfully, that the vaccination and especially the dual vaccination, is preventing large scale spread amongst the older population."
But he added a note of caution that people still needed to be careful and stick to the rules.
"I think that the evidence of rapid spread amongst young people underpins the advice to stick to the precautions and the guidance, to try and minimise that spread whilst we try and finish the vaccination programme that, thankfully to this point, has been a great success," he said.
Local authorities in several parts of Wales have warned residents to follow Covid-19 guidelines following clusters of cases.
Speaking about the current cluster of cases in Rhosneigr, Anglesey council leader Llinos Medi said: "We've seen an increase over the last seven days.
"It is important that I do note that the Public Health Wales details show 15 new cases, but for our local Test Trace Protect Team we have seen 31 cases coming in in the last seven days. And we only had 28 cases throughout May. So the situation is changing here.
"Here at Ynys Môn we have been at the bottom of the cases table for so long and overnight we get to the top. So the situation is changing quite dramatically here."
She asked the public to remain "aware and to behave as cautious as possible".
"Please do everything possible to protect yourselves. Be careful in the way we move - we want to go back to normal but we want to do that safely.
"We can not go back into another lockdown and living under those restrictions. They do have an effect on all of us. So we need to be mature and make sure we are sensible in our daily lives."
How bad will the third wave be?
On 18 June, First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales could be two or three weeks behind England and Scotland in rising case numbers, as it entered a third Covid wave.
Plans to ease restrictions further were paused for four weeks to give officials time to offer 500,000 more vaccinations, mostly second doses.
Despite more than two million in Wales having been given a first dose of the vaccine and more than a million receiving both doses, Mr Drakeford warned the third wave would remain a "serious public health situation".
Health boards across Wales have urged the public to maintain social distancing with people outside their own and extended households, and to maintain good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing.
But as household bubbles grew to include an extra household and were allowed physical contact, and people returned to pubs, restaurants and cinemas, case rates have started to creep up once again.
The highest daily case numbers in Wales since February were reported on Thursday, with 438 testing positive.
New PHW data also showed since Monday, of the variants of concern or under investigation, there had been 209 new cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, 10 of the Kent (B.1.1.7) variant and one of the South African (B.1.351) variant.
The positivity rate has risen to 2.8% - the highest level since the end of March.