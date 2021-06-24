Covid: Euros fans' celebrations 'upsetting' for rule-abiding pubs
A pub landlord says pictures of football fans hugging and shouting while watching Wales' Euros games are upsetting.
Newport pub manager Enzo Nigro said his pub is having weekly council spot-checks but "there's nobody spot checking all these other places".
The Welsh government had urged people not to sing or shout in order to stop Covid spreading.
It said: "We all have a responsibility to follow the rules."
Wales' Covid rules mean hugs are restricted to extended households only and you should not hug anyone who is not a part of yours, unlike in England and Scotland.
Although you can now visit a pub or restaurant in a group of six from six different households, you are not allowed to hug anyone who is not in your extended household and should maintain social distancing.
'Stressful and frustrating'
Mr Nigro, senior manager of The Potters Pub, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers: "It's upsetting because obviously we're doing what we're supposed to be doing and you see that and it's frustrating that not everybody is abiding by the rules.
"It's hard work, especially when Wales score.
"You've got to give them 30 seconds of excitement because you're never going to stop it and then you've got to tell everybody to calm down and sit down.
"You're like a school teacher telling children how to behave.
"It is very stressful and then people are looking at you with disgust - it's hard work monitoring every table in the pub."
He added: "They're spot checking us often - I've seen them once a week so far since we've opened but there's nobody spot checking all these other places."
On Wednesday, chairman of the Brewers of Wales Simon Buckley wrote an open letter to First Minister Mark Drakeford asking for clarity on the rules for hospitality.
He wrote: "How can pubs have fan zones where there is no social distancing, and the licensing departments and police fail to enforce current restrictions, whilst pubs still have to enforce distancing?"
He said publicans who had "done everything we can to protect our customers" were "facing the backlash of consumers who are horrified at what was allowed to happen" who were "staying away from pubs".
He added: "If you are content to allow the behaviour of last weekend to be the norm, then there can be no further argument that restrictions should be lifted, and social distancing should be scrapped.
"However, I believe the consumer needs confidence that the hospitality sector is safe, and the only way to do that is to have rules that do not defy logic and are enforced."
Mr Nigro said: "Well I think the letter says it all - Mr Drakeford has got to step up and relax the rules or let people come to the bar and walk around."
Despite Health Minister Eluned Morgan saying the Welsh government would consider allowing fan zones if a council came forward with a proposal, so far none have.
Of the 14 councils who have replied to a BBC question on the subject - Anglesey, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Cardiff, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr, Monmouthshire, Newport Rhondda Cynon Taf, Powys and Wrexham - not one is planning anything.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "We fully appreciate the hospitality industry has faced extremely difficult challenges during the Covid pandemic, which is why we've pulled every lever possible to provide support...
"The Covid regulations are there to prevent the spread of the virus and keep us safe. We all have a responsibility to follow the rules."
He said they would respond to Mr Buckley's letter "in due course".