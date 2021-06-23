Wales football fan Stuart Griffiths died after bridge fall
- Published
A football fan died while walking home after watching Wales beat Turkey at Euro 2020, an inquest has heard.
Firefighter Stuart Griffiths, 38, toppled from a bridge wall as he walked with friends after watching the 2-0 victory in a pub.
He and a friend lost their balance and fell into the shallow waters of the River Ely in Pontyclun last Wednesday.
A Pontypridd inquest into the death of Mr Griffiths, from Brynsadler, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was opened and adjourned.
The incident happened at about 20:30 BST and emergency services were unable to revive the father-of-two.
Police have interviewed a 50-year-old man in connection with his death and family liaison officers are supporting Mr Griffiths' family.
An online fundraiser by his colleagues at Barry fire station has already raised more than £8,000.
Dozens of friends paid tribute to "lovely guy" Stuart online.
Ed Robson wrote: "Struggling to come to terms with the sudden and tragic loss of such a lovely guy, taken horribly early.
"A devoted husband and father and all round good bloke. A heartbreaking loss. I'll miss you Stu and I'll always remember you with a smile. Rest in peace mate."
Another friend, James Connor, said: "Stuie meant so much to so many people this is our chance to show how much he meant to us all by supporting his family who meant the world to him."