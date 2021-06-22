Caldicot fatal fire 'likely caused by faulty fridge freezer'
A fire that killed a woman and her two dogs was likely caused by a faulty fridge freezer, an inquest has heard.
Charmaine Slater, 56, died at home in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, on 28 May 2020.
Gwent Coroner's Court heard Ms Slater had mobility problems caused by a brain haemorrhage, so was trapped upstairs when the fire started in her kitchen.
The cause of the fire was recorded as undetermined because forensic testing had not been carried out.
Station commander for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Mark Samuel, said it was an "extremely challenging investigation" because the fire damage was so extensive.
He said: "There was no way out other than the stairs or the window and the stairs had been totally destroyed by the time we got there.
"We believe the origin was from the kitchen area - the fridge freezer was the most probable cause.
"It is recorded as undetermined because we couldn't say 100% it was the fridge without forensic testing. It was likely to be a fault with the fridge itself."
The inquest heard Ms Slater called her husband for help but did not call the emergency services.
Ms Slater's family previously described her as "a loving mother, grandmother and wife who absolutely loved her music and would often ride her mobility scooter to the shops, blasting her favourite reggae tunes".
Coroner Caroline Saunders concluded Ms Slater died from carbon monoxide poisoning and heat injury.
Reaching a narrative conclusion, she said the fire had been caused by an electrical fault and had quickly spread, leading to Ms Slater being unable to escape and becoming overwhelmed by smoke.