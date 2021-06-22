Facebook: Snowdonia officials red-faced over 'sex' post
- Published
An automatic translation of a national park's Welsh Facebook post accidentally asked people if they were "intending to visit Ogwen area sex".
Snowdonia National Park Authority was trying to ask if people intended to visit Ogwen "in the near future".
The site's translation software was seemingly confused by the word rhyw, which alone means sex but was used here as part of a phrase which does not.
Officials apologised, although Facebook users saw the funny side.
The national park's original post on the social media site read: "Ydych chi'n bwriadu ymweld ag ardal Ogwen rhyw ben?" (are you intending to visit the Ogwen area in the near future?).
But Facebook's automatic translation meant that English-speaking visitors saw "are you intending to visit the Ogwen area sex?"
On Facebook user commented: "There'll be a welcome in the hillsides..."
Snowdonia National Park Authority responded online, saying: "Oh dear! Seems that the Facebook translate version has come up with something a bit different to the original Welsh version!
"Apologies for any offence caused!"