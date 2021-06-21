Llangollen Eisteddfod: Fabric bridge covering for festival's return
The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is returning this year, though it will be mainly held online.
The festival has been held in the Denbighshire town every year since 1947 but was postponed in 2020 because of Covid.
This year the main programme will be free of charge over the weekend of the 9-11 July.
It will feature classical, choral, hip-hop, dance, world music, and an artwork covering the town's bridge with fabric.
The event's interim chief executive, Betsan Moses, said the crossing would be "clothed in a patchwork of fabrics from around the world" for the work by Luke Jerram, called Bridges, Not Walls.
It is planned the festival will return in a physical form in 2022.
