Tenby: 'Use gull-proof rubbish bag' in seaside town
It is a familiar scene in many seaside towns - rubbish scattered to the winds after gulls rip through bags in search of food.
But the level of waste in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, shocked one resident so much she used social media to call on residents to do something about it.
Julie Del Jones suggested people could club together to fund bins.
Tenby Town Council said gull-proof rubbish bags were already available to buy.
Ms Jones, who has lived in the resort for 32 years, said she had been out walking dogs from her dog boarding business early on Monday.
"I was absolutely shocked when I saw the rubbish," she said.
"It's been like it for about two years but today was the worst I have seen it.
"We're not blaming the tourists or the residents. It's nobody's fault," she said, adding the waste collection staff did a "superb" job.
'Long-standing issue'
Tenby Town Council clerk Andrew Davies said the town had had a long-standing issue with seagulls ripping open bags.
"We have urged people to cover them over or purchase seagull-proof bags from the council which people can buy for £5.30," he said.
"We did give out the first 100 free of charge. They're sold at cost.
"I think part of the problem has been because of Covid people haven't been able to access the bags because the [Pembrokeshire council] contact centres have been closed.
"The bags were very well used prior to that."
Pembrokeshire council has been asked to comment.