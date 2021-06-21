Covid: Lifting outdoor centres school trip ban 'absolute joke'
The lifting of restrictions on residential school trips has been called "an absolute joke" by one outdoor activities centre, adding children have been left "devastated".
The ban on overnight stays has been lifted for primary school age children, but not for secondary schools.
One manager said the ban has had a "profound psychological and physical impact on young people".
The Welsh government said the rules were in place to keep people safe.
Clive Richley, who runs the Pro-Active outdoor education centres throughout Wales, said government guidance in Wales was "woolly and seemingly out of sync with the rest of the UK".
"It's an absolute joke," he said. "I am fully aware that the government is dealing with a unique and unprecedented crisis, but it seems to many of us who provide residential school outdoor education, that crisis has been responded to with crisis.
"We feel that our services have been overlooked, and the profound psychological and physical impact on young people has also been completely overlooked."
'Profound impact'
Outdoor centres have been forced to cancel all residential trips until September while competitors across the border re-open on 17 May, he added.
"Then to announce three weeks before the end of term that they can go ahead is incredibly frustrating," said Mr Richley.
"Not to mention pointless, because by now all our visitors from English schools have relocated their residential in England.
"The impact of irrational, and seemingly baseless management of the crisis will affect the Welsh tourist industry, and in particular outdoor education for decades to come."
In addition to being damaging to business, he said these decisions meant children have missed out on some of the most pivotal moments of their lives.
"I don't feel the government have the remotest idea of the positive impact on a child's life that a school activity residential makes to them.
"This is often the first time a child leaves home without their parents, so the learning and experience is profound. My son is 30 and he still talks with affection the first school residential that he went on.
"A school residential stay is a lifetime experience, which thousands have been deprived of this year completely due to indecision.
"One school wrote to me to cancel... they said the children were devastated."
Challenges ahead
From Monday, up to 30 primary school children who are in the same contact group or bubble at school are able to stay overnight in an outdoor education residential centre.
But centres said there is now not enough time to plan before term ends.
Huw Antur, director of Urdd centre Glan Llyn in Bala, told Radio Cymru the changes are "good news", but a little too late, with no plan yet in place for secondary schools.
"We have been waiting for this news for some time. We are going in the right direction," he said.
"Setting up a residential course is a process that takes some weeks, so not sure how much of an effect this will have for the next four weeks or so. At least it's in the right direction for the autumn term.
"We have done our best, contacting schools that normally come here in the autumn term. The situation is still uncertain, both from our side and the schools. Our arrangements at the moment are informal ones.
"It's not going to be easy. We have lost a lot of staff eight or nine months ago and many have been on furlough and not working. It's not going to happen overnight. There are many challenges, many we don't know about until reopening."