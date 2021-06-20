Cardiff man's death investigated by police watchdog
- Published
The death of a man in Cardiff is being investigated by the police complaints watchdog.
Officers from South Wales Police had responded to reports of a man present at Pentwyn in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Paramedics were called to Glyn Collen following calls at about 01:00 BST, but the 30-year-old man died at the scene.
Police said the death "appears to be a medical episode with no suspicious circumstances".
However, the force has referred itself to the Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC), which oversees police complaints.
A spokesperson for the IOPC said: "IOPC investigators were sent to the post incident procedures and are carrying out an assessment of the circumstances and available information."
Police said the man who died has not been formally identified, but his next of kin have been informed.
The force said police cordons were in place at the scene, while inquiries continued.