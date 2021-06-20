Colwyn Bay: Pair attacked by burglars with weapons, police say
A man and woman were assaulted after burglars broke into a flat brandishing weapons, according to police.
The pair were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the aggravated burglary in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, on Saturday night.
North Wales Police said their injuries were not deemed life threatening.
Det Con Sean Harrison appealed to anyone who saw any "suspicious behaviour" on Abergele Road, near the Rhiw Road junction, to get in touch.
North Wales Police said officers were called to a property on Abergele Road at 23:20 BST "following a report that two people had entered a flat and assaulted its two occupants using weapons".
"Both occupants, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries but thankfully the injuries are not deemed life threatening," the force said.