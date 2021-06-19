Velindre legal challenge against new cancer centre
A legal challenge has been launched against plans for a new cancer centre on meadows in Cardiff.
Catherine Lewis, who has been treated for breast cancer at Velindre Hospital, has raised £12,000 of £35,000 needed to oppose a replacement in Whitchurch.
The Welsh government said it would give patients "the best possible care for the decades ahead".
However, protests have taken place over the impact on the Northern Meadows site to make way for it.
An application to proceed to judicial review was submitted to the administrative branch of the High Court in Cardiff on Friday.
The Welsh government responded by saying: "We are committed to improving cancer services in Wales.
"It would be inappropriate to comment on any potential legal challenge to the plans for a new Velindre Cancer Centre."
Last September, 57 cancer experts expressed "deep concern" over the plans, arguing the new centre should be located alongside an existing hospital.
They also said modern cancer treatments needed a range of services on site, including a surgery and intensive care unit.
However, the Welsh government said the proposals had been subject to a long and detailed scrutiny process.
Plans are for the centre to provide specialist treatment, and to include facilities for learning, research and development, with it set to open in 2025 following the green light from ministers in March.
Ms Lewis said many accepted the new facility should be located at the site of the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
"Campaigners and clinicians alike have criticised the plans for failing to properly consider this option and engage with the medical community both within and outside of Velindre."
She believed the current plans would "lock south east Wales into an outdated model of cancer care for decades to come".
Ms Lewis added: "Moreover, the construction will take place on the Northern Meadows, an important and sensitive habitat to a wide range of fauna and flora, many of which are protected.
"The meadows are surrounded on three sides by a nature reserve, that an access road and large bridges will cut through - an area that includes one of the largest and oldest heronries in Wales."
Ms Lewis was treated for breast cancer at Velindre Hospital, which the new facility will replace, between March 2018 and January 2019, and continues to access its services.
"I live right next to the meadows, and they are a lifeline for me and so many others. It's such a special place - humming with wildlife, people doing exercise and children playing," she added.
"They have played a crucial role in maintaining my physical and mental health and in my recovery from cancer.
"This has been especially true during the Covid pandemic."