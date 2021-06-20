BBC News

Shotton: Two officers injured during callout to 'domestic' incident

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice were called to a property at Green Lane, Shotton in the early hours of Saturday

A police officer suffered a broken wrist and was spat at while another PC was bitten several times in a callout to a domestic incident in north Wales.

Both North Wales Police officers were taken to hospital after the attack on a call to Green Lane in Shotton, Flintshire, on Saturday at 01:30 BST.

One man has been charged and three other people have been arrested in connection with incident.

North Wales Police Federation, which represents officers, was "appalled".

North Wales Police said a 39-year-old has been remanded to appear before Llandudno magistrates on Monday charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage to a police car window.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding, public order, obstructing police, resisting arrest, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a Class A drug.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of public order and obstructing police.

The three that were arrested have been released by police pending further inquiries.

