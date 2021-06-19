Motorcyclist in hospital after car crash near Bethel
- Published
A motorcyclist has been flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with a car.
The motorcyclist, who is aged in his early 20s, was riding a silver Yamaha bike when it collided with a Vauxhall Astra near Bethel on Anglesey.
The rider was airlifted to Liverpool's Aintree hospital after the crash on the B4422 on Friday at about 19:30 BST.
North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage to the crash in the village of Bodorgan.
"We know that the motorcyclist had travelled from Llangefni, along the B4422 through Rhostrehwfa, and then continued through to Llangristiolus," said Sgt Meurig Jones.
"The collision occurred just outside Bethel in Bodorgan and I am urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the motorcycle being ridden just prior to the collision to contact us."