Adam Fryer: Hit-and-run victim out of coma in France, family say
- Published
The family of a man who suffered "life threatening injuries" after a hit-and-run while on a night out in France say he is out of a coma.
Adam Fryer, 35, from Conwy county, is in hospital after being hit by a car in the coastal town of Fécamp in Normandy.
His parents, Ricky and Jacqueline Fryer, have been at his bedside at the Charles-Nicolle hospital in Rouen.
"He has a long way to go... but our prayers have been answered so far," the family said in a statement.
Police are looking for the driver of a grey Renault Clio following the hit and run which happened on 10 June at about 00:30 BST.
"Adam is out of the coma and off the ventilator now," the family said.
"He has a long way to go with rehabilitation, surgery and recovery, but our prayers have been answered so far.
"We are extremely grateful to all the medical staff, including the fire service in France for saving his life."
An online fundraising page has been set up by a family friend and has raised almost £3,000 in seven days.
Dozens of friends have also left goodwill messages on Adam's Facebook page.
"We have had so much love and support from everyone at home," said the family statement.
"It's heart-warming to know how well thought of Adam is in his hometown of Conwy after his efforts to raise so much money and awareness for charity."
The trained diver, who works for a marine and civil engineering firm, had been working on the construction of an offshore wind farm off the coast of Normandy.
Family friend Samantha Farr said Mr Fryer "has such a good heart".
"On the 10th May, he saved a man's life at a petrol station in Colwyn Bay as he was having a heart attack and Adam carried out CPR," she said. "He is an absolute diamond."
Ms Farr also said he helped in the initial search for the Conwy fishing vessel the Nicola Faith when it disappeared in January.
"We know he will pull through," she said.
"He's a fighter and he's one of the strongest people I know."