Archbishop of Canterbury 'deeply embarrassed' at bishop's Tory tweet
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he is "deeply embarrassed" by a social media post from a Welsh bishop after a "never never never trust a Tory" post.
Justin Welby has written to the Secretary of State for Wales to apologise for social media posts by the Bishop of St Davids Joanna Penberthy.
The bishop has since apologised and deleted her Twitter account, but one Tory MP has called for her to resign.
The Church in Wales has also apologised for offence caused by the tweets
In his letter to Conservative Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, Mr Welby said the language used was "absolutely unacceptable" from a church leader.
Mr Hart had previously written to Mr Welby saying that although citizens, including clergy, had a right to engage with politicians, Dr Penberthy's comments "seem to fall well wide of that objective".
"It's disappointing that Dr Penberthy does not seem to appreciate or respect the fact that many of the Church in Wales's staunchest supporters may have political views that are at odds with her own," the Welsh Secretary said.
"They... do not take kindly to being collectively abused online for so doing."
Mr Hart pointed out that St Davids is in the Tory-held Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency and he highlighted another message in which she criticised people voting for the Conservatives.
Dr Penberthy, who became the Church in Wales' first woman bishop in 2016, had also tweeted: "A very sad indictment is that so many still want to vote Tory. Absolutely appalling. I am ashamed of each and every one of you."
The Archbishop of Canterbury wrote to Mr Hart and said he was "truly sorry."
"I am especially sympathetic because I am very well aware of what it is to be trolled in this way (including by people of all shades of political opinion)," he said.
"It is intolerable, and I am determined to work with my sisters and brothers to find better ways to express disagreement."
The Archbishop of York has also spoken to the Secretary of State for Wales about Dr Penberthy's comments.
The UK government wrote to the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace because the Church in Wales, which currently does not have a senior bishop since the last Archbishop retired, is part of the Anglican Communion.
Wales' most senior bishop apologised and added people of all political persuasion are welcome in the Church in Wales.
"I regret the intemperate language that she used and the hurt it caused," said Bishop of Bangor Andrew John.
"I have spoken with the bishop and believe her to be sincere in her apology and that she wishes to improve the way in which her ministry operates in the public domain."
"Clergy have a role to play in holding politicians and others to account in their public office. In order to do this effectively, clergy need to be respectful and robust in both their delivery and discourse," he said.
"I regret the impression that has been formed that we favour one political viewpoint over another."