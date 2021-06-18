Cardiff woman's car stolen with dad's ashes inside
- Published
A woman's car was stolen along with her father's ashes, which were inside.
They were in the mint green Fiat 500 convertible that was taken from Cardiff Road, St Fagans, Cardiff, overnight on 16 June.
"Being a victim of car crime is upsetting, an inconvenience, and an unwanted cost," said PCSO Richard Davies.
"But this theft is particularly distressing for the victim as the car contained her late father's ashes."
South Wales Police urged the thief to "do the right thing" and return the car and ashes, and appealed for witnesses who may have seen the car abandoned or being refuelled.