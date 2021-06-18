Monmouth: Arrest after pedestrian hit by bicycle dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a pedestrian died following a collision with a bicycle.
Jane Stone, 79, from Monmouth, was injured in the incident at the junction of Wonastow Road and Somerset Road in the town at about 10:00 BST on 7 June.
Ms Stone was taken to hospital but died from her injuries on 11 June.
A 28-year-old man, also from Monmouth, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.
Gwent Police said the man was arrested on Thursday and had been released under investigation.
Paying tribute, Ms Stone's family said: "Jane was a very caring and active member of the Monmouth community.
"Having been born and brought up in Monmouth she trained in London as a teacher, in which profession she was well respected and appreciated. In retirement and being a widow, she returned to her roots, involving herself with great enthusiasm in many aspects of Monmouth life.
"Jane was a well-loved member of the family and closely followed the lives of her great nieces and nephews."