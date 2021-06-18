BBC News

Monmouth: Arrest after pedestrian hit by bicycle dies

Published
image copyrightGwent police
image captionJane Stone's family said she was a "caring and active member of the Monmouth community"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a pedestrian died following a collision with a bicycle.

Jane Stone, 79, from Monmouth, was injured in the incident at the junction of Wonastow Road and Somerset Road in the town at about 10:00 BST on 7 June.

Ms Stone was taken to hospital but died from her injuries on 11 June.

A 28-year-old man, also from Monmouth, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.

Gwent Police said the man was arrested on Thursday and had been released under investigation.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on Monday at the junction between Wonastow Road and Somerset Road in Monmouth

Paying tribute, Ms Stone's family said: "Jane was a very caring and active member of the Monmouth community.

"Having been born and brought up in Monmouth she trained in London as a teacher, in which profession she was well respected and appreciated. In retirement and being a widow, she returned to her roots, involving herself with great enthusiasm in many aspects of Monmouth life.

"Jane was a well-loved member of the family and closely followed the lives of her great nieces and nephews."

