Covid: Aberystwyth University pool fills in for shut leisure centre
- Published
Swimmers will be able to book a dip at a university pool while work continues at a leisure centre which was turned into a field hospital.
Ceredigion council said slots will be made available from 28 June at Aberystwyth University while Plascrug Leisure Centre remains closed.
The council said work to decommission the field hospital at Plascrug was "far more than initially anticipated".
Most pools and leisure centres in Wales reopened on 3 May.
Last month, there were complaints children were "missing out" due to the continued closure of the leisure centre.
The council said hour-long slots to use the university's pool, which includes 45 minutes of pool time, can be booked my members of the public, but walk-ins will not be allowed.
In a statement, the council said: "As a local authority, we recognise the current difficulties with respect to the council pool closures across the county.
"We also recognise the need for residents in Ceredigion to be able to go swimming."
It added it was "extremely grateful" to the university and was committed to reopening the pool as soon as possible.