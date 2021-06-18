Covid in Wales: Vaccines for care home workers not compulsory
- Published
Vaccinations will not be made compulsory for care workers in Wales, the first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford said he preferred an approach of convincing care home workers by "argument and persuasion".
But a care home manager in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, told BBC Radio Wales "it's a condition of their employment".
In England, care workers will face being redeployed away from front-line care or potentially losing their job if they refuse to have the jab.
More than 90% of care home workers in Wales are already vaccinated, said Mr Drakeford.
"I think we have succeeded by voluntary measures, people doing the right thing," he added.
"If you move to compulsion, you may lose something that's been a strength of our approach."
Lowrie Owen, manager of Wylesfield Residential Care Home in Llandrindod Wells, said most of her staff "jumped at the chance" to have the vaccine.
"They realised how important it was to keep our residents safe," she told Radio Wales.
"There was the odd one or two who were a bit hesitant but obviously we make sure they've got the right information and give them the right support in making the right decision."
She added that candidates' willingness to have the vaccine was a priority when interviewing new staff.
"We as a company, we interview new staff now and that's a question in the interview - 'are you willing to take the vaccine?' - and it's a condition of their employment," she said.
"We need to do everything we can to make sure we're maintaining the safety of our residents and that has to be a priority."
Those who prove they cannot have the vaccine on medical grounds would have "some sort of exemption," she said.
"But if it's through a lack of information and correct understanding of what's going on, we've got a duty there to signpost them in the right direction and give them the accurate information."