St Asaph: Arrest after man dies following street assault
A man has been arrested following the death of a man in Denbighshire on Wednesday.
North Wales Police said they were called to reports of an assault outside an address in Llys Clwyd, St Asaph, just before 17:00 BST.
A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested and is in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Emma Naughton, of North Wales Police, said they were satisfied it was an "isolated incident" but were appealing for witnesses.
"We are appealing to anybody who may have been in the vicinity of Llys Clwyd yesterday afternoon and who may have witnessed the incident, to contact us immediately," she said.
"Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."
