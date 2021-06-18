Ebbw Vale battery firm creates 100 jobs from £2.5m fund
- Published
More than 100 new jobs are being created at a battery manufacturing plant after it got £2.5m in funding.
GS Yuasa said 105 jobs would be created - and 360 more protected - at its production plant on Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent.
It got the cash from the Welsh government to increase production and energy efficiency.
It makes batteries for cars and caravans, as well as the security and telecommunications industries.
GS Yuasa's batteries supplied supplied power to the NHS Nightingale hospitals and other key medical projects during the coronavirus pandemic.
A new assembly line will be installed and some key areas will be automated, with the new jobs coming in the next "three to five years," the company said.
Managing director Andrew Taylor added: "This considerable investment is great news for the continued development and growth of our industrial battery business across Europe."
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: "GS Yuasa is a hugely important employer in Ebbw Vale and news the business is investing in its future there is to be warmly welcomed.
"I'm delighted we are supporting the company's plans and that so many quality employment opportunities will be created."