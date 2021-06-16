Cardiff reservoir watersports centre plan given go-ahead
Two south Wales reservoirs will get new sailing, kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding facilities, as plans for the space are approved.
The centre at Llanishen and Lisvane reservoirs will offer a range of activities and a visitor hub with café.
Dwr Cymru Welsh Water also plans to build widened access roads and new pedestrian paths around the reservoirs.
Councillor Iona Gordon said the plans are "a fantastic opportunity for recreation and enjoyment of nature".
"This is a wonderful opportunity for us as a city", she added.
Welsh Water bought the reservoirs from Celsa UK in 2016, following a 15-year battle over their future.
No motorised watersports will be allowed once the centre is operational, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
People will not be allowed to bring their own equipment, but will have to hire equipment at the centre, which will be open 364 days a year.
Three new pedestrian gates will also be built to improve access, as well as a 114-space car park.
The two-storey visitor centre will include a large cafe, changing rooms, offices and a snack bar.
Plans for the reservoirs were first revealed last summer.
Dwr Cymru Welsh Water has spent the past few years restoring the reservoir after it was drained more than a decade ago.
Councillor Lyn Hudson said: "I think it's a wonderful place to teach children about nature. I think it's going to be quite popular."
It comes after previous plans for the site, which proposed draining the reservoirs and building houses, were refused by the council's planning committee.
Councillors voted unanimously in favour of Welsh Water's plans.
The application will still be subject to final approval from the Welsh Government.