Snowdon walker's fatal 200ft fall 'accidental'
The death of a hiker seen falling from Snowdon by another walker remains shrouded in mystery following an inquest.
A conclusion of accidental death was reached at the inquest into the death of Ronald Parnell, 71.
The retired tree feller and experienced mountain walker, from Beccles, Suffolk, died of multiple injuries in September.
But acting north-west Wales senior coroner, Katie Sutherland, said she had no evidence why he fell.
"It may well be a slip or trip was the primary reason for the fall," she said, sitting in Caernarfon.
At the time of his death it was believed Mr Parnell fell nearly 200ft (61m).
His family said his death "came as a shock to us all but he was doing what he loved".