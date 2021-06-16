Driver, 54, arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash with lorry
A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a crash involving a lorry.
South Wales Police said the "serious collision" happened on the A48 at Stormy Down, in Bridgend county.
The road was closed in both directions between the Porthcawl and Pyle roundabouts but has now reopened.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said they were called at about 06:00 BST.
On Twitter, police thanked motorists "for their patience and cooperation while initial investigations were carried out."