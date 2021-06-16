Church finds former Cardiff University chaplain has no case to answer
A former university chaplain cleared of indecent assault at a trial last year has no case to answer in a workplace tribunal, the Church of England says.
The Rev Canon Paul Overend had been accused of assaulting a Cardiff University student at a party in 1997 while working at St Teilo's in Cathays.
Until the allegation was made in 2019, he was the canon chancellor at Lincoln Cathedral but stepped aside.
The diocese of Lincoln said no further steps should be taken.
Canon Overend had been accused of kissing and holding a 20-year-old woman at a party but was acquitted by a jury at Newport Crown Court last year.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the diocese of Lincoln, said: "After due process, a ruling has been made in the case brought under the clergy discipline measure [CDM] against the Revd Canon Dr Paul Overend, Chancellor of Lincoln Cathedral.
"It was determined by the deputy president of tribunals that there is no case to answer and no further steps should be taken.
"This has been a long and difficult process and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by it."
Canon Overend thanked those who had supported him and his wife "throughout this ordeal".
He said: "The diocese and the Church of England will now need to take stock of their safeguarding and CDM processes, which have harmed a great number of people and brought my wife and me close to suicide.
"Clergy work pastorally with people and make themselves vulnerable in so doing. I advise all clergy to join the faithworkers branch of Unite the Union and to take out insurance to protect themselves and their families.
"We need time now to recover from this horrendous ordeal and start to heal, and then to consider our future."