Burglar jailed after 'climbing into sleeping woman's bed'
A burglar who broke into a woman's home and climbed into her bed as she slept has been jailed for more than two years.
Phillip George Ronald Lightfoot left the victim "shaken" after entering her home in the early hours of 23 March.
He was arrested by police at his home in Coryton Close, Brecon, an hour after the offence was reported.
Det Sgt Christine Beaton said it was "worrying" for the victim, who woke at 3am to find the 23-year-old in her bed.
"He later admitted that he had stood watching her for around two minutes, but would not confirm what his intentions were during this time," the Dyfed-Powys Police officer said.
"This is disturbing behaviour and was highly concerning to officers who kept this in mind during their inquiries.
"He left only when the victim disturbed him, returning shortly after with items he had taken from the victim's home."
The victim recognised the defendant when he turned a light on in her home.
On arrest, Lightfoot told officers: "I didn't break in, the door was open."
Inquiries uncovered a number of unsolicited messages from Lightfoot to the victim.
He was charged with burglary and appeared at Merthyr Crown Court on 11 June.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 28 months in prison, given a 10-year restraining order and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.
Det Sgt Beaton said: "We hope the punishment handed to Lightfoot goes some way to provide reassurance."