Ryan O'Connor: Gucci bag robbery and murder accused in court
Three men and two boys accused of murdering a man and robbing him of his Gucci bag have been remanded in custody and will next appear in court in October.
The body of Ryan O'Connor, 26 was found in Alway, Newport, last Thursday.
Lewis Aquilina, 19, Elliot Fiteni, 19, and Ethan Strickland, 18, from Cardiff and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be identified, appeared via video link at Newport Crown Court on Tuesday.
They will enter pleas in October.
A provisional trial date has been set for December.
Following his death, Mr O'Connor's brother Johnny said he was known as Apple and had a "heart of gold".
In a statement, Mr O'Connor's family said: "He has left us far too soon, and he will be greatly missed by all of us.
"He was loved by his family and the local community, which is reflected in the support that we've received from them at this difficult time for our family.
"The whole family would like to thank everyone for the kindness they have shown us so far.
"We would urge anyone with information to work with the police and assist their investigation in any way they can."
Mr O'Connor was found on the busy road - just off Newport's main Southern Distributor Road - unconscious and unresponsive on Thursday evening.
Gwent Police said its officers would maintain a "presence in the area" where Mr O'Connor died.