Jobs: Wales' unemployment rate falls to 4.3%
By Sarah Dickins
BBC Wales economics correspondent
- Published
Unemployment in Wales has fallen slightly in the three months to April.
There are now 66,000 people unemployed in Wales, which is 4.3% of those over 16 years old. This is lower than the UK figure of 4.7%.
Between February and April there were 28,000 more people working in Wales compared with the previous three months.
But there were still 19,000 more people unemployed than a year earlier - at the start of the pandemic.
There has also been a large fall in the number of people who are not working and not able to work.
In the three months to April, there were 32,000 fewer people in this category in Wales than three months earlier.
Across the UK, job vacancies are rising at the highest rate since before the pandemic.
Between March and May, as the economy started to open up, there were 24% more job vacancies than three months earlier.
Across the UK, wages are also growing at a rate of 5.6%.
There has been an increase in the number of people employed in the public sector, especially in the health service and UK central government.