Three Ds Mining guilty of breaching safety rules
A mining company has been found guilty of breaching health and safety laws after an employee was badly injured.
A miner was crushed after cheap wooden roof supports gave way in Crynant, Neath Port Talbot in 2017.
Swansea Crown Court heard Three D's Mining Ltd's mine director dismissed miners' concerns over the use of untested pallet boards to support a roof.
Sentencing will take place on 10 September.
Following a week-long trial, the jury took just over an hour to find the company guilty of failing to ensure the safety and welfare of employees and of others, and failing to make a sufficient assessment of risk.
Gwyn Woodland was trapped by a lump of rock at Danygraig Colliery in November 2017.
Mr Woodland has been unable to work since and has health issues after suffering three fractures to his back.
Three Ds Mining denied health and safety breaches but Vivian Gedamke, who was manager at the time, told the court that miners had expressed concern about the use of pallet board wood to support the roof of the mine.