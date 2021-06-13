Wales weather: 'Intense thunderstorms' and hail warning
- Published
A warning for "intense thunderstorms" including hail and torrential rain has been issued for large parts of Wales.
The alert covers 16 of Wales' 22 council areas with western areas expected to escape the worst weather.
It has the potential to cause travel disruption and flooding from Wednesday, according to the Met Office.
But it said there was "significant uncertainty" in the location and timings of the warning, in place from 18:00 BST Wednesday to 06:00 Friday.
The thunderstorms could bring torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds, it added.
About 1.2in (30mm) in rain could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving up to 2in (50mm) in two to three hours, "although these will be fairly isolated".
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.