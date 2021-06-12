Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland draw 'a pretty decent result'
- Published
Wales' draw with Switzerland in its Euro 2020 opener was "a pretty decent result", fans have said.
As the game was played in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, 3,000 miles away fans in Wales gathered to watch the action.
Sam Lloyd watched the game at Cardiff's Vale Sports Arena.
"I mean you've got to be happy as a Wales fan - going down 1-0 to actually get back into the game and draw 1-1, I think I think it's pretty decent result all in all," he said.
Lewis Whittingham, also watching at at Cardiff's Vale Sports Arena, added: "Just to come away with a draw, especially the end with an offside goal, I think 'yes' - hopefully Turkey are beatable, if we get to win there hopefully we can still get through."
After watching the game in Wrexham pub Saith Seren, Tracey Smith said: "I'm happy with a draw at the end, I would have liked a win obviously, but it didn't happen.
"It's fantastic to be here with friends watching it."
Josh Hughes added: "I thought we were much better in the last 20 minutes and that's what I'd like to see in every game now.
"We have a big game on Wednesday - a huge game - but if we beat them [Turkey], I think we'll go through."
"First half we were shocking," said Daniel Hughes, also in Wrexham.
"We came into the game around 20 minutes later [in the second half], but to be honest I didn't expect anything from the game so I'm quite happy with a draw."
Rhys Aled Owen said: "Seventy minutes in I thought we maybe deserved to be 4-0 down, but that's the thing with this nation - we always come back.
"I knew that any goal would come from a corner or something like that, but when it came... I haven't celebrated like that ever before."