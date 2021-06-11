MI6 'body-in-bag': Gareth Williams forensic evidence to be re-examined
Forensic evidence relating to the death of MI6 agent Gareth Williams in 2010 is to be re-examined, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
Mr Williams, 31, from Anglesey, was found dead by police officers inside a zipped holdall at his London flat.
The verdict of a 2012 inquest said the death was "unnatural and likely to have been criminally mediated".
However Met detectives ended the investigation a year later, believing the death to be probably accidental.
Earlier this year, the Sunday Times reported it was possible that advances in DNA science would allow the further study of a single hair that was found at the scene.
Following the gifted mathematician's death, scientists had been unable to obtain full DNA profiles from some of the samples identified in the flat in Pimlico.
In February, the Met said it would "review the information" but no forensic study had been commissioned.
Now, a spokesman has confirmed a re-examination is underway and detectives are waiting for results.
"There is an established review process for investigations whereby new information and, or, forensic opportunities are considered," said a Met Police official.
"The Met is currently undertaking a forensic review to assess whether there are any new investigative opportunities in this case and we await its outcome.
"We remain in close contact with Gareth's family to ensure they are fully supported."
In 2013, Mr Williams' family said they stood by the conclusion of the coroner Fiona Wilcox and that her verdict "accurately reflected the circumstances".
After his death, there was widespread speculation in the media that it could, in some way, be linked to the secret intelligence work that he was engaged in as a GCHQ officer.