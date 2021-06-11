Gerald Williams: Man who kept WW1 poet Hedd Wyn memory alive dies
- Published
Gerald Williams, who was at the forefront of keeping alive the memory of his uncle and World War One poet Hedd Wyn, has died aged 92.
Mr Williams lived in Hedd Wyn's home Yr Ysgwrn, in Gwynedd, which has since become a museum.
He had run the farmhouse single-handed since 1954 before handing responsibility to the Snowdonia National Park Authority.
"Gerald was a gentle, astute and unique character," the authority said.
Mr Williams was made an MBE in 2012 for his "exceptional contribution" to heritage, having welcomed visitors from around the world to Yr Ysgwrn for more than 60 years.
His uncle Hedd Wyn - Ellis Humphrey Evans - died at the Battle of Passchendaele six weeks before the National Eisteddfod in 1917, at which he was posthumously awarded the festival's highest honour for his poem Yr Arwr (The Hero).
His prize - a chair - became known as the Black Chair, and still resides at Yr Ysgwrn today.
Snowdonia National Park Authority took over the running of Yr Ysgwrn, near Trawsfynydd, in 2012 and later funded a £3m refurbishment.
"It was with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of Gerald Williams," said the authority's chief executive Emyr Williams.
"Gerald touched the hearts of many and who had become an extended family member to some of our staff. A visit to Yr Ysgwrn will not be the same again, and his loss will be greatly felt.
"We were honoured Gerald entrusted Yr Ysgwrn to us to safeguard for future generations and to ensure the continuation of his promise to his grandmother to 'keep the door open'."
Who was the Shepherd Poet?
Hedd Wyn was the bardic name of Ellis Humphrey Evans.
He was 30-years-old when he died on the first day of the big push in what became the Third Battle of Ypres, as part of the 15th Battalion Royal Welsh Fusiliers tasked with capturing Pilckem Ridge.
But he was injured half way across, and died at a first aid post on 31 July, 1917. However, his story lives on.
In September that year, the National Eisteddfod was being held at Birkenhead on Merseyside. As today, the greatest prize and honour is to win the eisteddfod chair for poetry.
That year it was awarded to Hedd Wyn's poem 'Yr Arwr' - 'The Hero' and the chair was draped in a black cloth as a mark of respect.